Sen. Marshall urges President Biden to impose sanctions on China

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese...
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. On Friday, Nov., 13, 2020, China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has urged President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on China following recent state-sponsored cyberattacks.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to send a letter to President Joe Biden to urge him to respond to the People’s Republic of China state-sponsored cyberattacks with sanctions similar to those imposed on Russian entities and provide answers about how the Administration will protect the nation from further cyberattacks.

“I write regarding the recent Cybersecurity Advisory issued by the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assessing that the People’s Republic of China state-sponsored malicious cyber activity is a major threat to U.S. and Allied cyberspace assets,” said Sen. Marshall. “I call on you to clarify your red lines and provide transparency regarding how your Administration will act to protect the U.S. from further cyberattacks. I also call on you to respond to the People’s Republic of China state-sponsored cyberattacks with sanctions similar to those implemented against Russian entities and individuals in your April 15 Executive Order. The U.S. must respond to these attacks with swift and decisive force to defend our national interests and impose costs for Russian and Chinese actions that seek to harm us.”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

