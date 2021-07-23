Advertisement

Sen. Marshall leads bipartisan effort to end cyclical violence, protect victims of violent crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is leading an effort to end cyclical violence and protect victims of violent crime.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) have introduced legislation to expand hospital-based violence intervention services and prevention programs for survivors of violent crimes. He said the Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act will help establish and expand programs nationwide and ensure health and trauma professionals are delivering the care that survivors need after violent crimes. He said similar legislation is being led by Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.-2) and Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.-16), passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support in May.

“As the son of a police chief and as a physician working in a full-service hospital, I can attest to the issue of cyclical violence,” said Senator Marshall. “Law enforcement and health care providers see two sides of the same coin, and we must work together to develop practices that will decrease re-hospitalization as a result of crime. Our bipartisan legislation would help enable hospitals to coordinate better and develop best practices in prevention and intervention across the country.”

“We can break the cycle of violence so that recovering victims of violent crimes do not become victims again and again,” said Senator Cardin. “Violence intervention programs work. They have a proven track record of reducing violent crime, recidivism, hospitalizations and making our communities safer. Expanding federal investment in intervention and prevention will make a lasting difference in cities like Baltimore City across the country.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the bill is supported by the Fraternal Order of Police, American College of Surgeons, American Hospital Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, National Association of School Resource Officers, National League of Cities, Health Alliance for Violence Intervention, National District Attorneys Association and Cure Violence.

Sen. Marshall said hospital-based violence intervention programs provide services for victims of violent crime while they recover from injuries to reduce the likelihood that they commit gun violence or are victimized in the future. He said the programs have been proven to be among the most effective strategies for reducing gun violence.

According to Sen. Marshall, the Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act establishes a federal grant program under the Department of Health and Human Services to help states create or expand hospital-based violence intervention or programs and study the effectiveness of said programs to decide the best practices. He said grants will be awarded from $250,000 to $500,000 per grantee over a 3-year period.

