Pottawatomie Co. Officials investigate domestic stabbing in Westmoreland

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County officials are investigating a domestic stabbing in Westmoreland after the victim called 911 while they were driving.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, July 22, just after 12:50 p.m., it received a 911 call from a resident with reports that they had been stabbed and were driving on Westmoreland Rd. near Cree Rd. headed to Westmoreland.

The Sheriff’s Office said first responders found the driver in a truck at Westmoreland Rd. and Rock Creek Rd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was taken to the hospital via EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. It said deputies found a Nigel Breaux, 24, of Westmoreland, walking nearby.

The Sheriffs’ Office said further investigation found that Breaux and the victim had gotten into a fight, during which the victim was stabbed.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Westmoreland Rd. It said Breaux was arrested and for aggravated battery and domestic battery. He is currently confined to the Pottawatomie Co. Jail awaiting bond.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.

