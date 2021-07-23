Advertisement

Passenger in traffic stop arrested after Osage Co. K9 finds drugs on her

Darci Watkins
Darci Watkins(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MELVERN, Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger in a traffic stop near Mevern was arrested after an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 found drugs on her.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says on July 22, around 1:40 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop near 317th and Shawnee Heights, near Melvern. During the stop, it said a K9 was deployed and drugs were found on a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Darci D. Watkins, 35, of Pomona, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

