Motorcycle rider killed in southeast Kansas crash

A 20-year-old Galena man was killed Thursday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding...
A 20-year-old Galena man was killed Thursday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Cherokee County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday just north of State Line Road and 21st Street in Galena.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was southbound on State Line Road when it left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. The rider then was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man riding the motorcycle, identified as Theodore G. Lane III, 20, of Galena, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Lane was wearing a helmet.

