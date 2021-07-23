Advertisement

MCP Group builds stronger community with big donation

WIBW's Chris Fisher, flanked by BBBS Director Eric Maydew and members of the MCP Group staff at...
WIBW's Chris Fisher, flanked by BBBS Director Eric Maydew and members of the MCP Group staff at a check presentation Friday morning.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local construction company made a big contribution to local children Friday morning.

MCP Group presented WIBW’s Chris Fisher a check for $3,500.

The funds are part of a sponsorship of Chris’ 12th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids, presented by Gardner Roofing.

This is the third consecutive year MCP Group has sponsored the event.

All funds from the August 14th fundraiser go directly to support local kids served by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

MCP Group’s Community Engagement + Project Coordinator Jaclyn Mullins says the company is proud to give back to a cause that supports local children because MCP Group is a Topeka company with employees who live in Topeka and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search

Latest News

Big Brothers Big Sisters accepted the gift.
MCP Group makes donation
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie Co. Officials investigate domestic stabbing in Westmoreland
FILE
Jayhawks set up potential membership talks with Big Ten
FILE - Native American Boarding School
Chief wants Kansas site included in unmarked graves search