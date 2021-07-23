MCP Group builds stronger community with big donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local construction company made a big contribution to local children Friday morning.

MCP Group presented WIBW’s Chris Fisher a check for $3,500.

The funds are part of a sponsorship of Chris’ 12th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids, presented by Gardner Roofing.

This is the third consecutive year MCP Group has sponsored the event.

All funds from the August 14th fundraiser go directly to support local kids served by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

MCP Group’s Community Engagement + Project Coordinator Jaclyn Mullins says the company is proud to give back to a cause that supports local children because MCP Group is a Topeka company with employees who live in Topeka and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.