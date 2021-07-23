Mannheim Steamroller heads to Stormont Vail Events Center for Christmas concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those that love the sounds of Christmas from MannheimSteamroller can buy tickets to the band’s Topeka Christmas concert now.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says holiday music lovers will get the chance to celebrate the Christmas magic of MannheimSteamroller in 2021. It said the band will stop in Topeka as it brings its annual holiday tour to fans throughout the nation.

According to the Events Center, 2020 was the first year the band was unable to tour in 35 years. It said 2021 will reunite the best Christmas music artist in history with its hoard of long-time fans. It said MannheimSteamroller Christmas live in concert in 2021 will celebrate the music that has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multigenerational families.

Stormont Vail Events Center said tickets for the concert are available now for $45. The concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.

According to the Events Center, starting Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m., customers can take advantage of the Christmas in July Special Offer with $5 off select tickets with offer code: JULY. It said the offer will only be valid until 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.