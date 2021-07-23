Manhattan to host Open House to explain changes to new Development Code

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan will host an Open House to explain the changes to its new Development Code on Thursday.

The City of Manhattan says its Community Development Department will host an Open House on Thursday, July 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to help residents learn more about proposed changes and additions to the city’s Development Code.

According to the City, information stations will include the following topics:

Changes to the traditional neighborhood overlay

Changes to parking requirements

Improvements of regulations for bicycle and pedestrian connectivity

New district names

The City said the Community Development staff will explain the changes and answer questions. It said the final adoption of the new code is expected by the end of 2021.

“City staff have made a concentrated effort to make sure that existing homes and businesses remain in compliance,” said Assistant Director of Community Development Chad Bunger. “We don’t want to create issues with non-conformity and we’ve even relaxed some existing setback requirements which will allow more property owners to add rooms or make improvements without having to address major changes for compliance.”

The Community Development Department is available to answer questions and help explain changes at 785-587-2412.

