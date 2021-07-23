Advertisement

Manhattan to host Open House to explain changes to new Development Code

FILE (Source: The City of Manhattan)
FILE (Source: The City of Manhattan)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan will host an Open House to explain the changes to its new Development Code on Thursday.

The City of Manhattan says its Community Development Department will host an Open House on Thursday, July 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to help residents learn more about proposed changes and additions to the city’s Development Code.

According to the City, information stations will include the following topics:

  • Changes to the traditional neighborhood overlay
  • Changes to parking requirements
  • Improvements of regulations for bicycle and pedestrian connectivity
  • New district names

The City said the Community Development staff will explain the changes and answer questions. It said the final adoption of the new code is expected by the end of 2021.

“City staff have made a concentrated effort to make sure that existing homes and businesses remain in compliance,” said Assistant Director of Community Development Chad Bunger. “We don’t want to create issues with non-conformity and we’ve even relaxed some existing setback requirements which will allow more property owners to add rooms or make improvements without having to address major changes for compliance.”

The Community Development Department is available to answer questions and help explain changes at 785-587-2412.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search

Latest News

FILE - Native American Boarding School
Chief wants Kansas site included in unmarked graves search
FILE
Kansas City-area medical leaders may urge new mask mandate
Customers help thwart chain-saw theft at North Topeka store
FILE
Brown Co. Sheriff reminds residents to check hot cars for children, pets
Heidi Hillard
Kansas Supreme Court reverses conspiracy conviction, affirms murder, kidnapping convictions