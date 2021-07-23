KU Athletics to provide exclusive coverage of Jayhawk Olympic athletes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas Athletics will provide exclusive coverage of Jayhawk athletes competing in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

University of Kansas Athletics says with the commencement of the Olympic Games following the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday morning, KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App will provide exclusive coverage of Jayhawk athletes competing in the Games.

According to KU Athletics, the Games run from July 21 through Aug. 8, and five KU Olympians will compete to bring home the gold. It said among them are Mason Finley (Track & Field), Bryce Hoppel (Track & Field), Gleb Dudarev (Track & Field), Alexandria Emilianov (Track & Field) and Christina Clemons (Track & Field).

In addition to athletes competing for gold, the Department said three KU coaches will coach at the Games, including Stanley Redwine (Assistant Coach - USA Track & Field), Andy Kokhanovsky (Individual Coach) and Michael Whittlesey (Individual Coach).

Throughout the entirety of the Summer Games, KU Athletics said its website will provide exclusive access to Olympic stories, Jayhawks in the Olympics Hub, podcasts, photos, specific athlete event schedules and more.

To keep up with Jayhawks in the 2021 Summer Olympics, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.