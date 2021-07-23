Advertisement

KDOL sees significantly fewer unemployment claims as Kansans get back to work

Kansas Department of Labor
Kansas Department of Labor(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unemployment claims are significantly down compared to last summer, according to new data released by the labor department.

The Kansas Department of Labor says they are seeing about a 1,500 claims started every week. That’s down from a weekly number nearing 8,000 across June and July last year. Call center activity has also dropped in the last eight weeks, by nearly 12,000 calls a day.

As of last week, there were 180,000 claimants attempting authentication - with a majority reaching approval. However, there are about 64,000 people who failed ID proofing.

KDOL also reports 1.1 million fraudulent log-ins have been stopped in the last 30 days, along with 21-thousand fraudulent accounts being deactivated.

