KDOL sees significantly fewer unemployment claims as Kansans get back to work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unemployment claims are significantly down compared to last summer, according to new data released by the labor department.

The Kansas Department of Labor says they are seeing about a 1,500 claims started every week. That’s down from a weekly number nearing 8,000 across June and July last year. Call center activity has also dropped in the last eight weeks, by nearly 12,000 calls a day.

As of last week, there were 180,000 claimants attempting authentication - with a majority reaching approval. However, there are about 64,000 people who failed ID proofing.

KDOL also reports 1.1 million fraudulent log-ins have been stopped in the last 30 days, along with 21-thousand fraudulent accounts being deactivated.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.