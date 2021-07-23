KDHE issues new watches, warnings for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has issued new watches and warnings for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
According to the KDHE, active warnings are as follows:
- Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County
- Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County
- Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County
- Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” Main Lake, Labette County
- Big Hill Lake, Labette County
- Parsons Lake, Labette County (new)
- Marion County Lake, Marion County (upgraded 7/22)
- Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County (upgraded 7/22)
- Webster Reservoir, Rooks County
- Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
- Hargis Lake, Sumner County (new)
- Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County
The KDHE said active watches are as follows:
- Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County
- Mission Lake Horton, Brown County
- Milford Lake Zones A and B, Geary County
- South Lake, Johnson County
- Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” North Lake, Labette County
- Marion Reservoir, Marion County (downgraded 7/22)
- Overbook City Lake, Osage County
- Agra City Lake, Phillips County
- Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County
According to the Department, lifted advisories are as follows:
- Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County
- Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County
- Geary State Fishing Lake, Geary County
- Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County
- Linn Valley Lake, Linn County
- River Pond below Tuttle Reservoir, Riley County
