Kansas Supreme Court reverses conspiracy conviction, affirms murder, kidnapping convictions

Heidi Hillard
Heidi Hillard(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a conspiracy conviction and affirmed other convictions, including murder and kidnapping, for a Sedgwick Co. woman.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 121,715: State of Kansas v. Heidi Hillard, it has affirmed in part and reversed in part the decision of the Sedgwick Co. District Court after Hillard appealed her convictions for premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and rape.

According to the Court, it determined that the State did not present sufficient evidence to support Hillard’s conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and reversed her conviction for that crime.

The Court said it affirmed Hillard’s remaining convictions and sentences.

Specifically, the Court said it found that Hillard failed to preserve for appeal her objection to the district court’s ruling that limited her cross-examination of one witness and found that the district court did not abuse its discretion in limiting the cross-examination of another witness.

The Court also said it did not find that the prosecutor misstated the law during closing arguments, the district court did not make a mistake by issuing jury instructions, the district court did not abuse its discretion in admitting an audio recording of the interrogation of the victim and that the district court properly classified a previous out-of-state conviction of Hillard’s as a person felony for purposes of evaluating her criminal history score.

