Kansas High Court affirms 1st-degree murder conviction in Allen Co.

Joshua Knapp
Joshua Knapp(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a first-degree murder conviction in Allen County.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 121,316: State of Kansas vs. Joshua Knapp, it affirmed Kanpp’s first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement convictions.

According to the Court, Knapp was convicted in Allen Co. District Court for killing Shawn Cook after a robbery gone wrong.

On appeal, Knapp said the district court made a mistake when it admitted evidence in violation of Kansas law and by admitting hearsay evidence, and that cumulative error denied him a fair trial.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court said it found that even if the district court made a mistake when admitting certain evidence, the errors were harmless in the light of overwhelming evidence against the defendant. It said it declined to consider the hearsay claim because it was invited by Knapp.

Justice Caleb Stegall, in a concurring opinion, said the evidence of prior bad acts did not violate Kansas law as it involved events leading directly to or stemming from the crime, which provided the context of the crime itself for the jury.

