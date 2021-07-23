Kansas Courts send sex offender back to prison after breaking probation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Courts have sent a sex offender back to prison after it was found that he broke probation on multiple occasions.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 120,863: State of Kansas v. Archie Joseph Patrick Dooley, Dooley entered a guilty plea for failing to register as an offender as required by statute. It said the McPherson Co. District Court sentenced him to about ten years in prison, but granted him probation for a period of 3 years.

According to the Court, the terms of probation included successfully completing a supervision program and keeping all scheduled appointments with supervision officers. About a year later, it said the State moved to revoke probation due to his failure to report, change of residence without permission and use of drugs.

After his probation was revoked, the Court said it reinstated probation with the conditions that Dooley serve a 30-day sanction in county jail and enter a halfway house when he was released. Some months later, it said the State again filed to revoke his probation due to his drug use, failure to enter a halfway house and failure to report to supervision officers.

The Court said it revoked his probation because Dooley at this point was considered an absconder and reinstated the original 10-year sentence. When Dooley appealed, it said the Court of appeals affirmed the court’s decision.

The court granted review and reversed the decision because the district court never explicitly held that Dooley had violated the terms of his probation by absconding. It said it remanded the case to the district court for a hearing on whether Dooley was an absconder.

At the hearing, the Court said it was found that Dooley never left Dodge City, where he was supposed to be housed in a halfway home. It said he was not actively hiding from law enforcement, did not provide a new address because he was homeless and did not have the money to be admitted to the halfway facility.

According to the Court, Dooley turned himself into law enforcement about a month after he missed a meeting with his supervisor. It said the district court found that this evidence was enough to decide that Doole was an absconder and again revoked his probation. It said a divided Court of Appeals then again affirmed the revocation and imposition of sentence.

The Supreme Court said it again granted a review. In a per curiam decision, it said it affirmed the district court and Court of Appeals decisions. It said it looked at Kansas law and held that the evidence found a pattern of violations that allowed the district court to infer that Dooley was intentionally evading the legal process.

Justice Eric Rosen dissented and said that Dooley’s “pattern of conduct” boiled down to a single act, his failure to report to a supervising officer, and one act cannot create a pattern.

