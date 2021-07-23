Advertisement

K-4 Overlay project begins Monday

Roadwork roundup WRDW
Roadwork roundup WRDW(WRDW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, July 26th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction on several side-roads and business entrances on K-4. Closures of 30 minutes or less is a possibility, so plan accordingly.

The construction zone will be 10 miles between 27th St. and 102nd St., within both Shawnee and Jefferson counties. Work will start at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the construction will continue up until Friday July 30th, of course weather permitting.

Any residential driveways in the area will not be affected. The business entrances and sideroads are going to remain accessible while the crew works.

Flaggers will be directing the northbound and southbound traffic to reduce the traffic to one lane around the work zone.

If you want to learn more about any upcoming road construction projects in Kansas, you can go to KDOT Kandrive website or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search

Latest News

Army renames Estes Road and Estes Gate
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL sees significantly fewer unemployment claims as Kansans get back to work
Hayden Catholic High School to induct inaugural class to new Hall of Fame
Friday 5PM
Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half in the semifinals of the...
Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19