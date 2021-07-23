K-4 Overlay project begins Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, July 26th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction on several side-roads and business entrances on K-4. Closures of 30 minutes or less is a possibility, so plan accordingly.

The construction zone will be 10 miles between 27th St. and 102nd St., within both Shawnee and Jefferson counties. Work will start at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the construction will continue up until Friday July 30th, of course weather permitting.

Any residential driveways in the area will not be affected. The business entrances and sideroads are going to remain accessible while the crew works.

Flaggers will be directing the northbound and southbound traffic to reduce the traffic to one lane around the work zone.

If you want to learn more about any upcoming road construction projects in Kansas, you can go to KDOT Kandrive website or call 5-1-1.

