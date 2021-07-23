Advertisement

Jayhawks set up potential membership talks with Big Ten

FILE
FILE(WDBJ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Are the Jayhawks looking for a way out of the Big 12?

Former Bleacher Report/San Francisco Chronicles contributor and “KU Scoopsmeister” Mike Vernon tweeted on Friday that there are reports that the University of Kansas has a call set up with the Big Ten to discuss a potential membership.

He said with Texas and OU out of the conference, sticking around in the Big 12 remnants is not in the best interest of the Jayhawks. He said joining the Big Ten would be the best outcome for KU as teams look to realign as the Big 12 crumbles.

