HHHS offer 50% off most adoptions in “Pawlympics” special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society is offering a large reduction in adoption fees in honor of the Olympic Games.

Going on until further notice, the cost of adoption anything except puppies is 50% off.

Helping Hands Humane Society is open 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.