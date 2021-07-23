Heat and Isolated Showers Tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today marks the “official” start of our heat wave. However, we have added rain chances for tomorrow and have increased rain chances for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tonight will be in the mid 70s with calm winds and clear skies before we heat up even more for tomorrow. Afternoon highs on Saturday are forecast to reach the upper 90s with 100 degree temperatures farther west in parts of Central Kansas. Heat index values will also be over 100 degrees tomorrow so be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outdoors.

There is a low chance for seeing some very isolated rain showers in the area tomorrow, but these will be brief and not bring any relief from the heat dome.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated rain showers. Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances increase for the evening into Sunday night. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Our best chance at seeing rain comes Sunday night into Monday morning. The rain would be great, but it’s unclear how long the clouds will persist into Monday morning. If the rain stays longer, then we’ll be a little cooler on Monday but there is a chance that the rain and clouds clear by midday and highs could reach the mid 90s again. Right now, rainfall amounts are looking to be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches with the highest chances being north of I-70.

After Monday, we jump right back into the fire with highs in the mid to upper 90s with little relief from any wind. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be near 100 degrees with heat index values upwards of 105 degrees.

Heat this intense can be dangerous if you don’t prepare. The best defense you have against summer heat waves is to stay hydrated. Finding shade and using sunscreen are helpful too, but breaks taken indoors with A/C will go a long ways towards cooling you down.

It’s also important to ensure that outdoor pets and animals have a constant water supply and an adequate amount of shade to keep them healthy as well.

There are signs of dropping our temperatures by at least 1-3 degrees by next weekend, but highs are still looking to be in the mid 90s. We will need to monitor next weekend closely and keep an eye out for additional rain chances during that time. Right now conditions will be left as dry.

Isolated Rain Saturday with Intense Heat (WIBW)

Taking Action:

The upcoming heat wave isn’t showing signs of weakening in the coming days and could very possibly persist into August. That being said, it would be best to limit outdoor activity during the day and if you must work outdoors, try to schedule that work for early in the morning or late in the evening when it is not dangerously hot. It’s also important to remember any animals that are kept outside and to be sure that they have a constant water supply to keep them healthy. Stay updated on the potential for showers/storms tomorrow through Monday and the specific details on what to expect. Too much uncertainty from the computer models exist on timing and location of rainfall. At the very least prepare for all 3 days to at least be in the 90s before the rain cools temperatures down. As of now severe weather is not expected however lightning and locally heavy rain are possible.



