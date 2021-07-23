Advertisement

Hayden Catholic High School to induct inaugural class to new Hall of Fame

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School will induct its inaugural class into the new Hall of Fame in December.

Hayden Catholic High School says it is pleased to announce its Inaugural Hayden Hall of Fame. It said the Hall will recognize individuals in four categories: Alumni Achievement, Student Athletic/Activity Achievement, Staff Achievement and Contributor.

According to Hayden, inductees will be recognized for achievements that deserve recognition. It said these individuals will serve as role models and examples of achievement to future students, staff and supporters.

Hayden said the Catholic High School and Foundation serve as sponsoring organizations of the Hall.

According to the High School, nominations for 2021 will be accepted through July 31 and can be submitted by anyone. It said nominee notifications and announcements will take place in mid-September.

Hayden said a Hall of Fame dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. It said requests for a nomination form can be sent to info@haydencatholic.net.

