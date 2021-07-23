Gov. Kelly directs flags to return to full-staff Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags will return to full-staff on Saturday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has directed that flags be returned to full-staff on Saturday, July 24.

According to Gov. Kelly, flags have been flying at half-staff since July 21 in honor and remembrance of Kansas Rep. Ron Howard.

Gov. Kelly said Rep. Howard was interred during services held on Friday, July 23.

