Advertisement

Gov. Kelly directs flags to return to full-staff Saturday

American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags will return to full-staff on Saturday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has directed that flags be returned to full-staff on Saturday, July 24.

According to Gov. Kelly, flags have been flying at half-staff since July 21 in honor and remembrance of Kansas Rep. Ron Howard.

Gov. Kelly said Rep. Howard was interred during services held on Friday, July 23.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search

Latest News

Construction generic shot
Whittier Place to expand with two new buildings in Emporia
Stormont re-implements stricter masking, visitor, meeting policies amid rising COVID cases
Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccinations Coordinator visited with WIBW's Chris Fisher...
Biden’s Vaccination Coordinator stresses variant vigilance during interview with WIBW
Darci Watkins
Passenger in traffic stop arrested after Osage Co. K9 finds drugs on her