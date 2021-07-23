Friday forecast: The heat wave begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dangerous heat builds into the area today and lasts through at least the first part of August with the potential that a few days may bring some relief.

Sunday, Monday and next Friday are the days in the 8 that have the possibility for at least some areas to either be cooler (either in the 80s or low 90s) because of more cloud cover or bring some rain to a portion of northeast KS. The other days in the 8 day will range from 94-103 with heat indices near or exceeding 100°.

Models continue to differ on timing of rain Sunday and Monday which will impact how cool it stays or how hot it gets. Prepare for the extreme heat to continue both days but don’t be surprised if it’s cooler than the forecast indicates. I did keep Monday cooler due to higher confidence of cloud cover hanging longer for most areas even if rain doesn’t.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s to as hot as 104°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. Heat indices have a higher chance of reaching if not exceeding 105° for a portion of northeast KS. Because of that a heat advisory has been issued: https://www.wibw.com/weather/alerts/

Sunday: As of now will keep the official forecast mostly sunny and highs still in the mid-upper 90s but know there is a chance of showers/storms to develop in the afternoon and not get as hot.

After Monday’s chance of staying relatively cooler and closer to seasonal highs, temperatures heat back up Tuesday through Thursday with mid-upper 90s for most spots. Friday has the potential for more clouds and even a rain chance. Will officially keep it dry in the 8 day with partly cloudy skies and adjust accordingly in the coming days.

Taking Action:

The heat wave begins today and lasts into the first part of August. Yes there could be a few days temperatures will be relatively cooler and even some rain chances but for most areas in northeast KS for at least 2 weeks highs will be in the mid-upper 90s with heat indices near or exceeding 100°.

Please stay hydrated, drink plenty of water even if you’re at the pool. Limit your outdoor exposure by taking frequent breaks in AC. Keep your pets in mind as well. Stay updated on Sunday and Monday and the potential for showers/storms and the specific details on what to expect. As of now severe weather is not expected however lightning and locally heavy rain are possible.



