First 4 Summer of Silverado Finale finalists announced by Kansas Lottery

FILE - A long line of unsold 2021 Silverado pickup trucks sits at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski/AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first four finalists of the Summer of Silverado Finale Event by the Kansas Lottery have been chosen, six remain.

The Kansas Lottery says the first four of 10 finalists for its Summer of Silverado Finale Event second-chance promotion have already been chosen. It said one finalist will win a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000 cash.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the first four finalists to participate in the Finale event on Oct. 15 are as follows:

  • Tacia McDade of Winfield;
  • Christy Langford of DeSoto;
  • Becky Vanderpool of Junction City; and
  • Jonathan Aldrich of Salina.

The Kansas Lottery said players entered into the game by submitting non-winning $10 Kansas Lottery Silverado tickets into PlayOn starting June 7. It said the deadline for the drawing for the first four finalist spots was July 18. It said there were a total of 21,909 entries in the first event second-chance drawing. It said all entries that were not chosen will roll over into subsequent drawings.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the remaining finalists will be drawn throughout the summer. It said there are two drawings remaining in the promotion:

  • Aug. 22, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., to be announced Aug. 26, four winners
  • Sept. 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., to be announced Sept. 22, two winners

The Kansas Lottery said the Summer of Silverado Finale Event will be held on Oct. 15, at its Topeka headquarters. It said the 10 finalists will have a chance to win the Grand Prize of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000 but no one will go home empty-handed. It said the other finalists will each get a cash prize ranging from $1,500 to $10,000.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

