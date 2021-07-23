Evergy Plaza had its official grand opening Friday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Evergy Plaza finally got to hold an official grand opening.

”It’s a really special day for the city and it’s going to be a great gathering place and its a vision for the momentum in Topeka and I think it is well-timed with people coming back to the office soon and with the kids and the fountains here, and the concerts happening, it’s just going to be a great spot to help build some momentum for the city,” said David Campbell.

Capitol Federal president, John Dicus believes the plaza’s location brings opportunity.

”Look at all that has happened in Topeka over the past ten years with all of the new bars and restaurants and hotels down here, with the plaza here now downtown Topeka is a real gathering place for citizens of Topeka and the surrounding areas,” said Dicus.

Despite the heat, families gathered at Evergy Plaza to hear live music and discover one of Topeka’s latest development.

”I think the turnout today is a reflection of how great this space is going to be especially after a tough year, we are really enjoying gathering in a place and a place we can see other people in a positive warm atmosphere and location and the fountains make it fun for the kids and when the kids are excited the parents will be”

Campbell and Dicus both hope Evergy Plaza becomes a community gathering place.

”I think this type of venue is going to be really distinctive to have where folks can go and they know it’s going to be fun with their family and they know there is going to be entertainment and something fun going on, I think that’s the type of attraction folks are really looking for an with the sponsorships that it has received it is going to be in really good shape and there will be a series of events,” said Campbell.

