Crews respond to crash Friday morning in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a crash Friday morning on the east side of St. Marys.

The crash was reported around 7:05 a.m. on US-24 highway near Desmet Lane, in front of Fox Ceramic Tile.

A vehicle was reported to have left the road before it crashed.

Initial reports indicated injuries may have resulted in the crash.

However, first-arriving crews reported no serious injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

