Crews respond to crash Friday morning in St. Marys
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a crash Friday morning on the east side of St. Marys.
The crash was reported around 7:05 a.m. on US-24 highway near Desmet Lane, in front of Fox Ceramic Tile.
A vehicle was reported to have left the road before it crashed.
Initial reports indicated injuries may have resulted in the crash.
However, first-arriving crews reported no serious injuries.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.