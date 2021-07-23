Advertisement

Brown Co. Sheriff reminds residents to check hot cars for children, pets

FILE
FILE(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has reminded residents to check hot cars for unattended children or pets.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he would like to remind residents with extreme heat headed to Northeast Kansas, they should make sure to check and double-check vehicles before they leave them every time.

According to the Brown Co. Sheriff, a child is more susceptible to heat than an adult. Just because we do not feel the effects of heat, he said this does not mean children are not suffering.

Merchant said less than 10 minutes is all the time it takes for the inside of a vehicle to reach deadly temperatures. He said heatstroke can occur in temperatures less than 57 degrees. He said the inside of a car can absorb enough heat within minutes to make temperatures deadly, especially for infants.

According to Sheriff Merchant, in most cases of child deaths in cars, the child was forgotten by a parent or caregiver. He said in about 30% of child deaths, children were left playing in a vehicle unattended. He said an even sadder statistic is that almost 20% of children that die in cars were intentionally left there by an adult.

Sheriff Merchant said to be aware of the following signs of heatstroke:

  • Confusion
  • Grouchiness or irritability
  • Nausea
  • Red, hot and moist or dry skin
  • No sweating
  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness

Sheriff Merchant said he asks the public to remain aware and vigilant to help prevent these types of tragedies from occurring. He said residents should be aware when in parking lots, garages or anywhere else vehicles are parked for any small children or pets that could be left unattended. He said if you see an unattended child or petty you should call law enforcement immediately.

Sheriff Merchant also said that residents should remember elderly friends and neighbors as well as those with medical issues, especially with higher temperatures. He said to make sure they are comfortable and hydrated.

According to Sheriff Merchant, if you have outdoor pets, adequate shade, shelter, food and water are crucial.

