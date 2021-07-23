Advertisement

Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half in the semifinals of the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Villanova, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self says he’s feeling well after testing positive for COVID-19.

Self, who is fully vaccinated, began experiencing minor symptoms Thursday afternoon. He went to get tested for the virus ahead of a planned recruiting trip.

“That’s when I learned my results came back positive, and a second test today confirmed that,” he said. “I am fully vaccinated and feeling pretty good right now.”

The KU head men’s basketball coach used the opportunity to urge others to get vaccinated as well.

“If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones,” he said. “I fully believe I would be in a much worse condition if not for the vaccine. Thank you to Dr. Magee and our Kansas Team Health staff for their help and work throughout this pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May...
Andy Reid: 90% of Chiefs players, 100% of staff vaccinated against COVID-19
FILE
Jayhawks set up potential membership talks with Big Ten
Washburn guard Tyler Geiman will play an extra season for the Ichabods. This because of an NCAA...
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman prepares for one final season
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman prepares for one final season
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman prepares for one final season