Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self says he’s feeling well after testing positive for COVID-19.

Self, who is fully vaccinated, began experiencing minor symptoms Thursday afternoon. He went to get tested for the virus ahead of a planned recruiting trip.

“That’s when I learned my results came back positive, and a second test today confirmed that,” he said. “I am fully vaccinated and feeling pretty good right now.”





The KU head men’s basketball coach used the opportunity to urge others to get vaccinated as well.

“If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones,” he said. “I fully believe I would be in a much worse condition if not for the vaccine. Thank you to Dr. Magee and our Kansas Team Health staff for their help and work throughout this pandemic.”

