Biden’s Vaccination Coordinator stresses variant vigilance during interview with WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - White House Vaccinations Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair spoke with 13 NEWS Friday afternoon over increasing concerns about the Delta variant.

13′s Chris Fisher spoke with Dr. Choucair via zoom about the Biden Administrations’ efforts to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get the shot.

“What we know about the Delta area is that it’s very transmissible and what we’re seeing amongst the un-vaccinated, we’re seeing more and more people catching this virus. And we’re really concerned about that. And that’s another reason it’s a new reason. It’s one more reason for people to get vaccinated because we know vaccines work,” said Choucair.

As of Friday, just over 43% of Kansans are considered fully vaccinated.

Choucair says getting through to those who have not been inoculated means providing answers to their legitimate questions.

“We want to make sure that these folks are having the opportunity to get facts, to get answers so that they can make their informed decision. And I’m confident when people hear the facts, talk to their doctors, talk to nurses, talk to friends and families who’ve got vaccinated, they’ll be more inclined to get vaccinated,” he said.

Dr. Choucair said we know the COVID vaccines are effective, but they are not 100%.

“We know that in some cases we are going to see people who are fully vaccinated, getting the infection. In the overwhelming majority of the cases those will be either completely asymptomatic or very, very mild. The fact remains is that nearly all deaths from COVID are amongst those who are unvaccinated, nearly all hospitalizations across the country from COVID are amongst those who are unvaccinated. We know vaccines work, they’re very effective. You might see some people with the vaccines who actually get the infection, but in most cases, it’s going to be very mild or completely asymptomatic.”

