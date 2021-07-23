Advertisement

Army renames Estes Road and Estes Gate

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley reported via social media that as part of the 1st Infantry Division’s Big Red One Year of Honor, Estes Road has been renamed Parker Road. The change commemorates Medal of Honor recipient 2nd Lt Samuel I. Parker. Estes Gate on the west side of  the installation was also renamed Parker Gate.

Another street on the installation was also renamed Edwards Road after Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Daniel Edwards.

Parker and Edwards were honored for their gallantry during World War I.

