Army renames Estes Road and Estes Gate

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley reported via social media that as part of the 1st Infantry Division’s Big Red One Year of Honor, Estes Road has been renamed Parker Road. The change commemorates Medal of Honor recipient 2nd Lt Samuel I. Parker. Estes Gate on the west side of the installation was also renamed Parker Gate.

Another street on the installation was also renamed Edwards Road after Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Daniel Edwards.

Parker and Edwards were honored for their gallantry during World War I.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.