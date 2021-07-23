Andy Reid: 90% of Chiefs players, 100% of staff vaccinated against COVID-19

ST. JOE, Mo. (WIBW) - Ninety-percent of Chiefs players and 100% of the organization’s staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Reid told media members Friday the club is one of just six teams in the NFL that has hit the 90% milestone.

“We’re glad to be in that area there,” Reid said. “We’re one of the teams where the players have really challenged themselves to get things done and take care of business.”

This comes one day after an NFL memo made headlines telling teams they will have to forfeit games that are cancelled and cannot be made up due to a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players.

“There are different protocols that take place for vaccinated players and unvaccinated players,” Reid continued. “But, again, that’s all for safety purposes, which is an important part of it as you go forward.”

The NFL reports 80% of players across the league have received at least one shot.

