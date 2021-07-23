Advertisement

Alabama Governor: ‘Start blaming the unvaccinated folks’ for rise in COVID

By Ed Payne and WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birmingham, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey puts the blame for the rapid rise in the state’s COVID cases squarely on “the unvaccinated folks,” WBRC-TV reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama is the least vaccinated state in the country, with less than 34% of its residents fully vaccinated.

“Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” Ivey told reporters.

Still, Ivey ended the state’s mask mandate in April and disagrees with the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation to require face masks for people older than 2.

“Governor Ivey believes students need to be in the classroom without any type of mask requirement,” spokeswoman Gina Maiola said this week. “She continues to encourage all eligible Alabamians to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine to make COVID-19 a distant memory.”

With the delta variant surging, average daily COVID-19 cases in Alabama are nearly double what they were a week ago, CNN reported. They are more than four times higher than they were two weeks ago.

“These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain. We’ve got to get folks to take the shot,” Ivey said.

“It’s their job to take care of themselves and us as well. We can’t do that for them. All we can do is everybody take the shot themselves. So, encourage others to do likewise.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search

Latest News

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge...
Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers
FILE
Kansas City-area medical leaders may urge new mask mandate
Customers help thwart chain-saw theft at North Topeka store
FILE
Brown Co. Sheriff reminds residents to check hot cars for children, pets
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
$1M in fines after nitrogen kills 6 at Georgia poultry plant