475 teacher contract talks move forward

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The negotiations team met on July 21st via Zoom at 1:00 p.m. The topic of discussion was compensation. The team was able to resolve all issues and reach a tentative agreement.

The team reviewed all issues from the negotiations sessions that were resolved. The final document will be updated with the agreed-upon language and changes.

Junction City Education Association (JCEA) will present the document with changes to the JCEA Board of Directors on August 1st so it can be presented to the bargaining unit for a ratification vote when staff is on duty.

The agreement will be presented to the Board of Education for a vote on the agreed-upon changes.

