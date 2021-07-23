Advertisement

11th Judicial District Nominating Commission to discuss process to fill district judge vacancy

(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet to discuss the process of filling a new district judge vacancy.

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet via telephone conference on Tuesday, July 27, at 1 p.m., to discuss the nomination process to fill a district judge vacancy.

According to the Commission, the vacancy was created by Judge Oliver Kent Lynch’s retirement on July 30. It said the district is composed of Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.

The Commission said the meeting is open to the public. To listen to the meeting, call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

According to the Commission, a district judge nominee is required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it. It said it will seek nominations and then meet to interview nominees. It said interviews will be open to the public.

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair, Sarah Beezley of Pittsburg, James Cook of Parsons, Stephen Jones of Altamont, John Lehman of Girard, Judge Oliver Lynch of Baxter Springs and Angela Reppel of Scammon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search

Latest News

Ambulance crews unload equipment at the DoubleTree Hotel on Friday, July 23, 2021, in...
St. Louis city and county to require masks in some places
Kansas will continue extended federal unemployment benefits
File image
Sen. Marshall leads bipartisan effort to end cyclical violence, protect victims of violent crime
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese...
Sen. Marshall urges President Biden to impose sanctions on China
FILE
UWGT welcomes new board officers, members