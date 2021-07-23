11th Judicial District Nominating Commission to discuss process to fill district judge vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet to discuss the process of filling a new district judge vacancy.

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet via telephone conference on Tuesday, July 27, at 1 p.m., to discuss the nomination process to fill a district judge vacancy.

According to the Commission, the vacancy was created by Judge Oliver Kent Lynch’s retirement on July 30. It said the district is composed of Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.

The Commission said the meeting is open to the public. To listen to the meeting, call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

According to the Commission, a district judge nominee is required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding it. It said it will seek nominations and then meet to interview nominees. It said interviews will be open to the public.

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair, Sarah Beezley of Pittsburg, James Cook of Parsons, Stephen Jones of Altamont, John Lehman of Girard, Judge Oliver Lynch of Baxter Springs and Angela Reppel of Scammon.

