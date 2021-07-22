Walmart to host first in-person Wellness Day since beginning of COVID pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart will host its quarterly Wellness Day on Saturday to offer free health services to customers, which will be its first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart says it invites customers to take control of their health at Walmart Wellness Day for free on Saturday, July 24. It said customers will be able to receive health screenings and wellness resources at pharmacies all over the state, as well as immunizations. It said the goal of Wellness Day is to help Kansans get back on track with preventative health measures they could have missed over the past year, especially as many prepare to go back to school or work in person this fall.

“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

According to the international superstore chain, over 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24. It said Wellness Day events will feature the following resources, administered by qualified pharmacy teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart said reports of new COVID-19 cases continue to drip in areas of the country where the majority of the population is vaccinated. Unfortunately, it said in states where vaccination rates are lower, like Kansas, data shows a rise in cases and hospitalizations. It said experts have also seen variants of the virus start to emerge, including the Delta variant, which is more contagious than previous strains.

According to Walmart, the good news is that the Centers for Disease Control reports the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines protect against the current virus variants for those that are fully vaccinated. It said for those that get their vaccinations at Walmart or Sam’s Club, a free digital vaccination record is available. It said customers can print, save or share their records with third-party apps if they choose.

Walmart said pharmacies have hosted Wellness Days since 2014 and have administered over 4.75 million free health screenings for customers. It said its quarterly wellness events shifted to a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is excited to be back in person for the first time since January 2020.

According to the superstore giant, Wellness Day is one of many events conducted by Walmart throughout the nation as part of its Mobile Wellness Program, which launched in March to expand its Health and Wellness efforts in communities. It said as part of these events and in addition to the vaccine clinic, the Mobile Wellness program will generate education and awareness of its services.

To find a participating Walmart near you, click HERE.

