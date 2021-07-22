Wall Street Journal puts Topeka high on the list of great places to live

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com puts Topeka high on the list of great places to live.

The collaboration listed Topeka #11 overall.

The rankings are based on data from the second release of the WSJ and Realtor.com’s Emerging Housing Markets Index.

Factors in the ranking include real-estate supply and demand, median home listing price trend, unemployment, wages, commute, foreign-born residents, how much of the area is represented by small businesses, and the cost of property taxes.

In short, the study was looking for cities with housing markets with a strong return on investment that are also just nice places to live.

Here are the Top 20 best cities to live in according to the report:

City Rank Billings, MT 1 Coeur D.Alene, ID 2 Fort Wayne, IN 3 Rapid City, SD 4 Raleigh, NC 5 Portland-South Portland, ME 6 Waco, TX 7 Johnson City, TN 8 Bangor, ME 9 Huntsville, AL 10 Topeka, KS 11 Jefferson City, MO 12 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 13 Colorado Springs, CO 14 Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna, CA 15 Springfield, OH 16 Manchester-Nashua, NH 17 Concord, NH 18 Burlington, NC 19 Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY 20

