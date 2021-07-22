Advertisement

Wall Street Journal puts Topeka high on the list of great places to live

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com puts Topeka high on the list of great places to live.

The collaboration listed Topeka #11 overall.

The rankings are based on data from the second release of the WSJ and Realtor.com’s Emerging Housing Markets Index.

Factors in the ranking include real-estate supply and demand, median home listing price trend, unemployment, wages, commute, foreign-born residents, how much of the area is represented by small businesses, and the cost of property taxes.

In short, the study was looking for cities with housing markets with a strong return on investment that are also just nice places to live.

Here are the Top 20 best cities to live in according to the report:

CityRank
Billings, MT1
Coeur D.Alene, ID2
Fort Wayne, IN3
Rapid City, SD4
Raleigh, NC5
Portland-South Portland, ME6
Waco, TX7
Johnson City, TN8
Bangor, ME9
Huntsville, AL10
Topeka, KS11
Jefferson City, MO12
Elkhart-Goshen, IN13
Colorado Springs, CO14
Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna, CA15
Springfield, OH16
Manchester-Nashua, NH17
Concord, NH18
Burlington, NC19
Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY20

