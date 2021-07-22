Wall Street Journal puts Topeka high on the list of great places to live
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com puts Topeka high on the list of great places to live.
The collaboration listed Topeka #11 overall.
The rankings are based on data from the second release of the WSJ and Realtor.com’s Emerging Housing Markets Index.
Factors in the ranking include real-estate supply and demand, median home listing price trend, unemployment, wages, commute, foreign-born residents, how much of the area is represented by small businesses, and the cost of property taxes.
In short, the study was looking for cities with housing markets with a strong return on investment that are also just nice places to live.
Here are the Top 20 best cities to live in according to the report:
|City
|Rank
|Billings, MT
|1
|Coeur D.Alene, ID
|2
|Fort Wayne, IN
|3
|Rapid City, SD
|4
|Raleigh, NC
|5
|Portland-South Portland, ME
|6
|Waco, TX
|7
|Johnson City, TN
|8
|Bangor, ME
|9
|Huntsville, AL
|10
|Topeka, KS
|11
|Jefferson City, MO
|12
|Elkhart-Goshen, IN
|13
|Colorado Springs, CO
|14
|Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna, CA
|15
|Springfield, OH
|16
|Manchester-Nashua, NH
|17
|Concord, NH
|18
|Burlington, NC
|19
|Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY
|20
