TPD arrests two after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 1000 block of SW Polk Ave. Officers found meth, marijuana, and firearms during the search.

Jennifer Christie, 35, was arrested and booked for possession of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, and not having a drug tax stamp. Wren Graves, 48, was also arrested for meth possession.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.