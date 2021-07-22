Thursday forecast: Seasonal today, heat wave begins tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is the last day before the heat wave begins. It will be the ‘coolest’ combined with the lowest humidity we’ll have most likely for the rest of July. Take advantage of it but also prepare for a prolonged stretch of highs in the mid-upper 90s with heat indices 100-105.

There may be some relief Sunday and/or Monday with a rain chance but there does remain uncertainty on the timing so keep checking back daily for updates.

This can’t be stressed enough that this heat will take a toll on you if you don’t prepare and take care of yourself during this heat wave. While we’re not talking about record heat, consecutive days with little relief of cooler temperatures even at night can be fatal not only for yourself but even for pets. The long range computer model goes out to August 6th and there’s no relief from this heat during the entire time.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Still can’t rule out patchy fog this morning similar to what we’ve been dealing with all week otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper 80-low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph. Heat indices in the low-mid 90s.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph. Heat indices around 100°.

High confidence Saturday will be the hottest day of the week with highs ranging from 96-102 from east to west and heat indices 100-105 with a few spots possibly getting hotter. There will be no relief from wind with 5-10 mph.

Sunday has the potential to bring relief from the heat by highs slightly cooler with a few more clouds and even the possibility of afternoon rain. As of now prepare for only a drop in highs by about 1-3° and dry conditions as there will be a higher chance of rain Sunday night.

There will also be a chance of relatively cooler temperatures Monday IF rain lingers during the day. Again this is where long range models differ so we’ll be fine-tuning this part of the forecast in the days to come.

Confidence increases by Tuesday (for the rest of the week) where highs will be back in the mid-upper 90s with some triple digits temperatures out toward central KS. In general heat indices will be around 105° each day.

Taking Action:

Watch out for fog this morning

The heat wave starts tomorrow and has a very real possibility to last into at least the first week of August. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate by drinking plenty of water especially if you plan to spend an extended period of time outdoors but also plan so you’re not spending a ton of time outdoors without breaks in AC. Listen to your body, if you start feeling symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke take action by telling others so they can assist you. Keep your pets in mind as well and make sure you have a way to keep them cool.

There may be some relief with relatively cooler temperatures and rain Sunday and/or Monday. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing and details as we get closer to this time-frame.



