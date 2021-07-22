Advertisement

Thieves caught on camera stealing kitten from man’s backyard

By WISH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard.

“I didn’t realize he was outside,” Jim Hamilton said. “He’s out there looking for me in the backyard. And two guys come by and pick up the cat and leave and takes off.”

Hamilton work security company. He has security cameras all over his property and watches all corners.

He just didn’t think he’d need to pour through hours of video only to find his missing kitten had been stolen.

“I was heartbroken. I can’t believe somebody would do that,” Hamilton said.

The three-month-old kitten is black with white paws.

“The cat liked to climb on me, stay on my shoulder while I’m making coffee,” Hamilton said. “I was attached to the cat.”

He sent the video to police to investigate, something that he has had to do often.

“Within the past month my converter got stolen. And then my trash bin got stolen,” Hamilton said. “I got that on video too.”

He has clear shots of a man walking off with the large plastic bin.

“It was full of trash, OK. He took it through the park, I found the wheels,” Jim Hamilton. “He took the trash out by the railroad tracks and he continued on. It’s weird.”

The strange and petty crimes is enough to make Hamilton want to leave, even though he’s lived there nearly 30 years.

“I don’t know. I just, can’t believe they took the cat,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
File Photo of rabid bat in a bag.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawnee County after dog pulls it out of tree
Union leaders say about 10 workers have returned to their post in the past week of the strike....
Some Frito-Lay strikers return to work as company makes contract offer
FILE - Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Topeka hospitals see jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4031 S.E. Mercier St....
Intentionally set fire causes extensive damage to southeast Topeka home

Latest News

The kids say they are enjoying this year's event.
Jackson Co. Fair wraps up with round robin showcase
The kids say they are enjoying this year's event.
Jackson County holds fair
In this 1910s photo provided by the United Church of Canada Archives, students write on a...
US churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native schools
FILE
Kansas High Court names new Chief Judge for 11th Judicial District
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed his opposition to mask mandates in schools on Thursday.
DeSantis opposes mask mandates in Florida schools