Shawnee Co. Sheriff searches for woman who ran from Wednesday night traffic stop

August Jackson IV, (left) was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from a traffic stop. Heather...
August Jackson IV, (left) was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from a traffic stop. Heather Easter, (right) fled from the same stop but remains on the run.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman that ran from a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Heather D. Easter, 30, of Topeka after she fled a traffic stop on Wednesday night. It said August W. Jackson IV, 29, also fled but has been arrested as a result.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, July 21, just after 10:15 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2002 Buick LeSabre at SW 6th St. and SW Governor Pl. for improper display of a license plate. During the investigation, it said the two passengers of the vehicle ran and started a chase. It said the Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol helped deputies, K9 units and drones with the search.

The Sheriff’s Office said the male passenger, Jackson, was found and taken into custody. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for multiple felony warrants and interference with law enforcement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the female passenger, Easter, has not yet been found. It said she has multiple felony warrants for her arrest and could face interference with law enforcement charges.

Anyone with information on Easter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

