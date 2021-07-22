Sen. Marshall urges schools not to close, mandate masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Marshall says this is not the time to close schools or mandate masks as the Delta variant continues to increase its presence in Kansas.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says e joined fellow Doctors in Congress on Thursday at a press conference to discuss the COVID-19 Delta variant. Additionally, he said he encourages Kansans to talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated against COVID. He highlighted the fact that either vaccination or natural immunity defend residents against the Delta variant.

“This is not the time to close down schools, close down the economy, or insist on mask mandates,” said Sen. Marshall. “This is a time to believe in the science of our vaccines and natural immunity – that they work, that you don’t need masks, and that we don’t need to shut things down again… This is not the time to panic, and listen to the fear mongers – science is not on their side.”

Kansas has not yet mandated that kids return to school with masks or that the upcoming school year be held virtually. Kansas students 12 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

