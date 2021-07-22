The Riley County fair is back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Vendors are back, carnival rides are on and the judges are ready to be amazed!

The Riley County fair returned, after a year off due to Covid.

“We are so thankful that everything is back to normal last year we had no carnival and all of the events were individually judged and the public wasn’t allow to come and look at the exhibits and we didn’t have a pie contest and we didn’t have a rodeo and now that is all back,” said Gary Fike.

The county started planning this event as soon as last year was canceled in hopes it would be a possibility.

“You know we are hiring judges and we are getting people trained and we are getting the animals checked in and the vets lined up and security and tents that we ordered and there are a thousand details but we have so many great volunteers and board members to pull this off and there was no hesitancy and we were ready to go back,” Fike said.

Along with the midway lights and funnel cakes, people also are drawn to the animals!

The fair includes horse, dairy, and rabbit shows, one participant told us what makes a winner.

“With better genetics, they will grow into a better body in my opinion and people will try to grow their hair long to make them look bigger and better and I just keep mine on the lot so that they are cooler and I don’t have to worry about them doing activities but feeding them the right nutrients that way they grow right,” said participant, Brock Burgman.

