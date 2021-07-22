Pennant welcomes Topeka Civic Theatre for show preview

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pennant welcomed the Topeka Civic Theatre in for a quick preview of their ongoing show.

The cast of Dr. Dolittle Jr. stopped in for some dinner-side entertainment Thursday evening.

They’re promoting their ongoing play, which has shows running through August 15. Plus, 10 percent of the Pennants proceeds all day Thursday will go to TCT!

You can find upcoming showtimes on TCT’s website.

