Parent considers how pandemic will affect classrooms this fall at TPS enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools held an in-person enrollment day Wednesday at all of their schools.

One Ross Elementary parent told 13 NEWS she is concerned about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and considered the effects of students possibly needing to wear masks in school this upcoming school year.

“I definitely am pro-mask, however, my children for instance my twelve year old and sixteen year old their not so much,” she said.

“My daughter who does sports says it’s too hard to breathe in the mask while they do the sports, my son says that it does get uncomfortable during the school day having to wear the mask.”

A draft policy from Topeka Public Schools would have all students and staff wearing masks indoors.

Board members declined to vote on it last Thursday and plan to keep talking about it, in meetings later this month.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.