Advertisement

Parent considers how pandemic will affect classrooms this fall at TPS enrollment

(WECT News)
By Isaac French
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools held an in-person enrollment day Wednesday at all of their schools.

One Ross Elementary parent told 13 NEWS she is concerned about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and considered the effects of students possibly needing to wear masks in school this upcoming school year.

“I definitely am pro-mask, however, my children for instance my twelve year old and sixteen year old their not so much,” she said.

“My daughter who does sports says it’s too hard to breathe in the mask while they do the sports, my son says that it does get uncomfortable during the school day having to wear the mask.”

A draft policy from Topeka Public Schools would have all students and staff wearing masks indoors.

Board members declined to vote on it last Thursday and plan to keep talking about it, in meetings later this month.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
File Photo of rabid bat in a bag.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawnee County after dog pulls it out of tree
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4031 S.E. Mercier St....
Intentionally set fire causes extensive damage to southeast Topeka home
FILE - Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Topeka hospitals see jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate
Jacob Crawford (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD make arrest following narcotics search warrant

Latest News

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
Crews extinguish intentionally set garage fire in North Topeka
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-22-21
A man was killed and another man was seriously injured during a police chase late Wednesday...
Man being sought killed during police chase in Sedgwick County