Overlay project to reduce US-75 to 1 lane in both directions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An overlay project will reduce US-75 to one lane in both directions through Shawnee and Osage counties.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says two overlay projects on US-75 are scheduled to start in Shawnee and Osage counties on Tuesday, July 27, weather permitting.

According to KDOT, about 16 miles of southbound US-75 will be restricted to one lane from SW 42nd St. in Topeka to just south of the US-75/US-56 intersection in Osage Co.

KDOT said about 9 miles of northbound US-75 will also be restricted to one lane from SW Topeka Blvd. to just south of the US-75/US-56 intersection in Osage Co.

According to the Department, all on and off-ramps in both directions are included in the projects. It said ramp closures will be one day or less and information will be posted on message boards three days ahead.

KDOT said traffic on either route will be directed through the work zone by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. It said drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

According to KDOT, work will take place Monday through Saturday, during light hours. It said both projects are expected to be finished by November.

KDOT said Hamm, Inc. of Perry is the contractor on the combined $6.6 million projects.

KDOT said it urges all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone.

