Open enrollment scheduled for JCHS

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City High School will hold Open Enrollment for new high school students to USD 475 on Thursday, July 29th, from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at JCHS Shenk Gym, 900 North Eisenhower.

USD 475 issued a social media statement asking students to complete the New Student Enrollment online at USD475.org, and go to the Enrollment page. If you have a returning student who completed the 20-21 school year with USD 475, you will need to complete the Returning Student Enrollment on your Skyward Family Access. Computers will be available at Open Enrollment if you need assistance completing your student’s registration.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact the high school at 785-717-4215.

