Man being sought killed during police chase in Sedgwick County

PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man being sought by Wichita police was killed and another man was seriously injured during a vehicle chase late Wednesday morning about a mile south of Park City in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

The man was identified as Gabriel Christian Seim, 28, of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash, Seim was driving a 2010 Toyota RAV 4 north on Interstate 135 when Wichita police attempted to stop it for a traffic violation.

Seim failed to pull over and fled north in the Toyota on I-135, exiting at 53rd Street North.

The patrol said the Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign at the bottom of the exit ramp, turning east on 53rd Street North.

The Toyota continued to flee from Wichita police east on 5erd at a high rate of speed, the patrol said.

The Toyota then failed to stop at a stop sign for eastbound traffic at 53rd and Hydraulic, striking a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was northbound on Hydraulic and was entering the intersection of 53rd and after stopping at a stop sign.

The Toyota came to rest facing north just north of the intersection, while the GMC came to rest just east of Hydraulic and south of 53rd in a grassy, vacant lot, the patrol said.

Seim, who was driving the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the GMC, Nicklaus Alan Davis, 43, of Haysville, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was transported to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. The patrol said it was unknown if Davis, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

