Advertisement

Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A pipeline owned and operated by Northern Natural Gas exploded in Ellsworth County.

A spokesperson says the explosion was started by a gas leak. The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.

The gas company is currently working with first responders and there is no threat to public safety.

The gas has been shut off to the line and the fire will continue to burn out.

Service interruptions are not expected. Avoid the area.

A large natural gas pipeline explosion occurred after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Ellsworth County.

According to KHP Trooper Ben Gardner, the explosion occurred on I-70 near mile marker 222. A fire continues at the site of the explosion. The explosion occurred in a pasture.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
File Photo of rabid bat in a bag.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawnee County after dog pulls it out of tree
Union leaders say about 10 workers have returned to their post in the past week of the strike....
Some Frito-Lay strikers return to work as company makes contract offer
FILE - Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Topeka hospitals see jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4031 S.E. Mercier St....
Intentionally set fire causes extensive damage to southeast Topeka home

Latest News

The kids say they are enjoying this year's event.
Jackson Co. Fair wraps up with round robin showcase
The kids say they are enjoying this year's event.
Jackson County holds fair
FILE
Kansas High Court names new Chief Judge for 11th Judicial District
Founder of U.S. Civil Rights Trail to visit Brown v. Board Historic Site for book signing
Fireworks go off over Arrowhead Stadium after the AFC championship NFL football game between...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks