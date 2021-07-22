Kansas safer than most neighboring states during COVID pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked as the 30th safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is safer than most of its neighbors.

WalletHub.com says with around 49% of the American population vaccinated, it released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas seems to be safer than most of its neighboring states. In order to find which states are the safest, it said it looked at all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and compared their COVID-19 transmission rates, positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths and share of the eligible population vaccinated.

According to the study, Kansas ranked 30. It said the state’s death rate ranking is 19 and vaccination rate ranking is 33. It said this means the state has a low COVID death rate and low vaccination rate.

According to the study, Missouri ranked as the 49th safest state, Nebraska ranked 38 and Oklahoma ranked 47. It said Missouri has a COVID death ranking of 46 and a vaccination rate ranking of 39. It said this means Missouri has a high COVID-19 death rate and low vaccination rate. It said Nebraska ranked 41 for COVID death rate and 24 for vaccination rate. It said this means the state has a high death rate and a high vaccination rate. Lastly, it said Oklahoma ranked 43 for COVID death rate and 38 for vaccination rate, which means a high death rate and low vaccination rate.

The study showed the only neighboring state that is safer than Kansas during the pandemic is Colorado with a rank of 21. It said Colorado has a COVID death rate rank of 30 and a vaccination rate rank of 20. It said this means the state has a high COVID death rate and high vaccination rate.

To see where other states rank or read the full study, click HERE.

