Kansas High Court names new Chief Judge for 11th Judicial District

FILE
FILE(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Chief Judge has been named for the 11th Judicial District following the announcement of the current Chief Judge’s retirement.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed District Judge Lori Bolton Fleming to serve as Chief Judge of the 11th Judicial District from June 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

According to the Court, Fleming succeeds Chief Judge Oliver Kent Lynch, who will retire July 30.

The 11th Judicial District is made up of Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.

“We appreciate that Judge Fleming is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 11th Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

According to the Court, Fleming has been a judge in the district since 2012.

“I have enjoyed being a district judge the past nine years, and I look forward to serving the district as chief judge,” Fleming said.

The Court said each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to regular judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.

