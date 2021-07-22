Advertisement

Kansas Gas Service to host virtual career fair

FILE
FILE(Live 5/File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service will host a virtual career fair on Wednesday.

Kansas Gas Service says career experts predict that 80% of recruiting will remain virtual for the foreseeable future. It said it has adapted to the new virtual environment in every aspect, including recruiting efforts.

“As a company, we have adapted to the new virtual environment with everything we do, including our recruiting efforts,” said Adam Mellor, Talent Acquisition supervisor for ONE Gas, parent company of Kansas Gas Service. “With our virtual career fairs, we’re actively looking for individuals who are eager to join an exciting industry focused on safety and service.”

According to KGS, it will host a Virtual Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 28, for interested residents to learn about ONE Gas and its divisions: Kansas Gas Service, Oklahoma Natural Gas and Texas Gas Service. It said candidates will have the chance to apply for open positions.

To register for the career fair, click HERE.

To see a list of current job openings, click HERE.

