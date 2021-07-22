Jackson Co. Fair wraps up with round robin showcase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County wrapped up their own fair with the Round Robin Showcase.

The winners of each animal show was tasked with not only showing off the animal they won with, but testing their knowledge and prowess with other species as well. Competitors displayed their animals in their best light, then had to answer questions to display their own expertise.

Most involved say they had a lot more fun with this year’s in-person events.

“Just the interaction between people and your fellow FAA members is a really big part of the fair, and one of the more memorable things,” Karlie Albright said.

“It’s better than last year because we can show our animals and then leave them here,” Koy Tannahill said.

“It’s way better this year,” Reece burns said. “There’s more stuff to do, and you actually get to hang out with people. Last year you just took the animal, brought them in, did your show, and then left.”

